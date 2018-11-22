The Love Island 2018 contestants are reuniting for a Christmas special What could possibly go wrong?

In the first time in the show's history, Love Island has made a special one-off Christmas special, where 19 contestants from the hugely popular ITV2 show will reunite to discuss what they have been up to since the show wrapped – and there is sure to be some awkward moments as many couples who have since broken up including Laura and Paul, Ellie and Charlie, and Georgia and Sam will see each other face to face once more.

Winners Jack and Dani will be on the show

Fan favourites including Dr Alex, Alexandra, Samira, Kendall, Hayley and Eyal will also be on the show to share their experiences since Mallorca, alongside couples who have lasted the test of time – Adam and Zara, Jack and Dani, and Wes and Megan. Kaz will also be attending, but will be solo as Josh is away in the USA. The group will be reminiscing on their time in the Love Island villa, and of course Iain Stirling will be narrating the get together.

While several couples ended their relationships amicably following their Love Island adventures, Georgia and Sam's relationship ended on a bitter note after Sam revealed that he discovered messages about her ex-boyfriend on her phone. Speaking to The Sun, he said: "After the ITV Gala I sensed something was wrong – I had a gut feeling. Georgia told me she stayed with a friend after being at a PA, she said she came home and then went back out to a friend's but that didn't seem plausible… My gut feeling was found to be true. She's not the person I thought she was." Georgia responded, telling her Instagram followers: "Sam thinks I cheated because he went through my phone, read and took screen shots of banter I had between me and my best mate."

