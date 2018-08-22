Love Island's Jack Fowler opens up about the pressures of being in an official relationship with Laura Jack spoke exclusively to HELLO! following his time in the villa

Jack Fowler was coupled up with Laura Crane when he arrived halfway through this year's Love Island, and the question on everyone's lips is are they, or are they not official now? Unlike fellow Love Island couples like Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham – who are planning on moving in together just a month after the show – Jack and Laura are taking their budding romance at their own pace, which works perfectly for them both right now. Talking to HELLO! in an exclusive Instagram Live, Jack opened up about the pressures of becoming official with Laura so soon after leaving Majorca and coming back home to the UK.

Jack and Laura are taking their relationship at their own pace

"There is pressure," he said. "Because everyone else in the villa who were coupled together is in a relationship, there is a pressure [to do the same] and people keep asking." However, everything is now different for the pair now that they are no longer in the villa. They are not only back home where everyone knows who they are, but they are also not seeing each other 24/7. "There is such a difference between being in the villa, sleeping in the same bed," he said.

Plus, the pair are really busy doing their own things. Having said that, Jack adds: "At the minute though, she is at my house making me breakfast." Rest assured, Jack and Laura seem very happy together. "There is pressure but we know where we are. So that is the most important thing. We will be ready in our own time," he added.

So much has changed for Jack since he entered the villa, and as well as people asking about his relationship status, it is also strange for him knowing that people know who he is. "It took me a few days for me to adjust, it is literally fame over night. I went in there on the plane as Jack and went out with Stormzy there, all these big guys who know who I am."

