One ex-Strictly professional performed in the show on Saturday night – did you notice? How did we miss this!

Sunday night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing wowed viewers with its emotional professional group number – which featured disabled dancers from the Candoco Dance Company – and it felt even more special since ex-Judge Arlene Phillips returned to choreograph the routine. But, another Strictly old-favourite had actually returned to the floor! Some eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted former professional cast member Trent Whiddon - who was paired with Pixie Lott back in the 2014 series – who performed in the group dance, too, and assisted Arlene with the routine.

Trent with former partner Pixie

Trent has actually been quietly involved in many aspects of this year's series of the show – he also choreographed the routine that was danced to Rod Stewart's musical performance on Sunday night, and appeared in the Blackpool opening number with Gloria Estefan. His wife, fellow professional Gordana Grandosek, has also appeared in the group routines – and partnered Ronan Keating in the Children In Need Strictly special. Could the pair be set to join the series permanently?

Long-time fans may remember that Trent and Pixie wowed audiences in their series, making it all the way to the quarter-final and finally exiting after a dance-off against Simon Webbe and Kristina Rihanoff. Adorably, the pair have remained very close friends and often share photos together on social media – Trent and Gordana even go for couples' outings with Pixie and her fiancé Oliver Cheshire.

Trent wrote on Instagram ahead of Sunday's show: "Had so much fun working with this awesome bunch of artists. Be sure to tune into @bbcstrictly results show Sunday to catch us with @candocodancecompany choreographed by the amazing @arlenephillipsofficial @jasongilkison and this guy."

