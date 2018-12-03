ITV responds to rumours Malique Thompson-Dwyer knew he was leaving I'm a Celebrity Here's why Malique was wearing a backpack on I'm a Celebrity

Plenty of fans were disappointed to say goodbye to Malique Thompson-Dwyer on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Sunday night, but many viewers were quick to point out that the soap star seemed to know that he was the one to be leaving since he was the only campmate wearing his backpack as Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly announced which celeb would be leaving. One person wrote: "That was an absolute fix why was Malique the only one with his bag on?" Another added: "A bit odd that Malique was sat all ready with his backpack on. It would seem he knew he was going!"

Malique was the second celeb to leave the jungle

Speaking to HELLO!, a spokesperson for ITV denied that the contestants had any idea who was going to leave before it is announced live on the show, saying: "All celebrities find out who is leaving the jungle when Holly and Dec announce this live on the show," adding that they believed Malique may have been wearing his backpack as everyone knew they were up for the vote.

Chatting about leaving the jungle, Malique said: "I am glad to be out now, I am starving. I was really struggling with the food situation," adding that he will miss his campmates the most. "It's the guys really," he explained. "Everyone is so nice to me. The spirits and everyone keeping everyone going." Chatting about his friendship with Fleur East in particular, he continued: "She is one of the reasons I kept going, it was like having my older sister in there." He also praised Harry Redknapp, telling Holly and Dec: "Harry is such a lad and a geezer and I get on with geezers. He has a lot of banter. The stories he tells, I could listen all day."

