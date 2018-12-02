Harry Redknapp already has another TV show lined up - and it's completely different to I'm a Celebrity It looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of Harry

Harry Redknapp has captured the nation's hearts with his gentlemanly personality on I'm a Celebrity, and it looks like TV fans will be seeing more of the former football manager on the screen. According to the Sunday Mirror, the 71-year-old has recorded a dieting show - but with a difference. Harry joined a squad of other former football stars to film the series, which saw them follow a tough diet and fitness regime to lose weight. The focus of the show is to highlight the importance of following a healthy diet and fitness routine as middle age sets in. Match Fit is reportedly set to air on ITV next year, when Harry will have left his jungle days behind. He's currently living on a diet mostly consisting of beans, rice and the occasional bit of questionable meat, but it sounds like he was already used to eating small amounts.

READ: Karen Clifton and Charles Venn leave Strictly following emotional week

Harry and Sandra

Harry's wife, Sandra, has admitted to being a bit embarrassed about the sweet comments he's made about her in the jungle. Sandra, also 71, confessed it has been "quite hard" to watch her husband on the ITV show, after touching down in Australia with her granddaughter Molly on Thursday. "It has been quite hard to watch him, he just doesn’t realise that everybody is hearing him say things and talking about me, it’s quite embarrassing really," Sandra told The Sun. "He doesn’t realise the public are seeing him saying things, which is very nice. It’s very flattering after 54 years. You don’t often hear him say things, so to hear him say that is really nice."

READ: Princess Eugenie reflects on an emotional visit close to her heart

Harry and Sandra have been together for 54 years, and are just as in love as ever. The couple met as teenagers during a dance at the Two Puddings pub in East London. Harry was out with his friend 'Macca', a "good-looking geezer" who played for West Ham. "I look back on it now and think Sandra must have seen us both coming over and thought, 'I hope I ain't got him,'" said Harry, referring to himself. "And she went for me. 54 years later we're still going strong. And Macca ended up as an undertaker so really Sandra had the better deal in the long term."