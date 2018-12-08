Holly Willoughby faces her fears in her own I'm A Celebrity trial – see the hilarious pictures Go Holly!

Holly Willoughby has had a lot of new presenting experiences since stepping in as host of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! –and now, she's even had a go at taking on one of the campmates' challenges. The star joined Scarlett Moffatt, Joe Swash and Joel Dommett on Saturday night's Extra Camp show to take on the Celebrity Cyclone! Holly has been vocal about how nervous she's been about the various Bushtucker Trials in the jungle, so we reckon fans will be impressed at her efforts.

The popular Celebrity Cyclone challenge sees the contestants attempt to make their way up a slippery water slide, holding their stars in place when they reach their point on the climb. It's a trial that many celebrities note they look forward to in each series, and is always saved for one of the last episodes.

It looks like Holly's been facing some of her other fears, too, since pictures have also emerged of the star posing with a snake in the jungle! The presenter looks pretty relaxed with sizeable creature, in snaps that look to have been taken during filming of Harry Redknapp's Friday night trial, Repvile Centre.

Images: Rex

Before the show launched, I'm A Celebrity's famous medic, Bob, told The Sun he thought Holly would be more fearful than any of the celebrities in the camp. "Holly's more scared than all the celebrities put together. I'm not joking. All I have to do is talk to her and look at the floor and she goes, 'What's on the floor? What are you looking at the floor for?'" he said. "When they do the trials, I think they need a camera just on Holly because she'll be squirming." Sounds like Holly has really grown in confidence, then!

