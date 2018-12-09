Holly Willoughby finally conquers one of her biggest fears just before I'm a Celebrity final The final is tonight!

Holly Willoughby has come a long way since starting her I'm a Celebrity journey, and it looks like she's finally overcome one of the biggest fears she had before joining the show. The presenter shared a photo on Instagram, showing herself and co-host Declan Donnelly sitting calmly with a huge snake wrapped around them! Prior to heading to Australia, Holly had talked to This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield about how scared she was of jungle animals and creepy-crawlies. In fact, the last time Holly held a snake on live TV, she had to ask someone to take it away from her because she was so freaked out about its tail wrapping around her leg. She really was not looking forward to meeting jungle critters.

But in the photograph, Holly is smiling a huge smile, while she wears a grey jersey top and a black mini skirt with a pair of laced-up chunky boots. Dec looks equally relaxed about the snake draped around them. Followers praised Holly for her new braveness, with one saying: "See, Holly is getting there!" and another one adding: "Wow Holly, you've overcome so much by being in there." Fans also commented on how much they enjoy the relationship between Holly and Dec, with one writing: "Brilliant chemistry between both of you, thoroughly enjoyed this series," and another one posting: "Brilliant, you've become a great partnership."

Holly has done an amazing job of temporarily replacing Ant McPartlin on the ITV show, but her jungle reign comes to an end in Sunday night's final, when viewers will find out who the winner is. Fans have to vote between Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack and John Barrowman to take the crown.

