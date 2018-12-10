Cheryl rocks an angelic white dress for the Jingle Bell Ball - and wait until you see the sleeves We want to copy this look immediately

On Sunday night, Cheryl stepped out at Capital FM's annual Jingle Bell Ball in London looking like a real deal Christmas fairy. Stunning crowds, the mother-of-one walked the red carpet in an all-white mini dress and looked incredible. Ornate and delicate, her Zuhair Murad dress featured intricate floral and geometric embroidery detail which covered the top half of the mesh number.

A flirty shape, the bottom of the dress featured a flowing mini skirt that fanned out from the hips and had a banner of snow-white feathers all around. Perhaps the most eye catching detail of the whole look was the sleeves however. Voluminous and statement, the cuffs were also covered entirely by large feathers which fell dramatically over the singer's hands.

Sticking with the same colour palette, the Love Made Me Do It singer paired the look with white slip-on leather mules with towering stiletto heels and painted her toenails a festive shade of bright red. Her beauty look was of course suitably glam too. She wore her dark hair down with a relaxed wave through it - presumably filled out with extensions from her new Easilocks range. Her eyes were dramatic, lined with black shadow and liner and finished with large, fluttering lashes and her skin was warm, matte and bronzed. She kept things neutral with a swipe of nudey pink gloss on her lips.

Not the only killer outfit of the night, Cheryl later performed her new single in front of the 16,000-strong crowd in an incredible dark red glittery dress. Featuring the biggest shoulder pads since the '80s, it was a high-neck, long-sleeve silhouette that faded from sequins into feathers. Looking like a proper entertainer, she finished the look with thigh-high lipstick red leather boots and wore her hair half-up, half-down. Certainly not the easiest look to pull off...