Ruth Langsford breaks social media silence following split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford has broken her social media silence after it was confirmed that she and her husband Eamonn Holmes have parted ways and were getting a divorce.

The TV personality, who was wed to her former This Morning co-star for 14 years, shared a sweet post of herself spending precious time with her dog, Maggie. Sharing a video of the pet pooch trotting along in a harness and leash, she wrote: “Enjoying the little bit of sunshine we got today!” She added a sunshine GIF alongside a love heart next to Maggie’s name.

Ruth also revealed that she had taken Maggie to visit her mum, Joan, who smiled while giving the fluffy family member a snuggle. She captioned the post: “Bit of Grandma love.”

Ruth and Eamonn confirmed their divorce on Saturday, with a spokesperson telling HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

The couple haven’t been seen in public together for two years, but Ruth has been helping rehabilitate Eamonn following his severe back troubles. In an interview with Woman’s Weekly, she said: “I don't know how much Eamonn’s mobility will improve. We live in hope. He does the physio, but there might have to be some acceptance that this might never be 100% right. With any care situation - and there are millions of carers in this country - it isn’t always easy. It’s testing but we manage as a family.

“I look at Eamonn, who’s had his health and back problems, and it makes you realise how important your health is.”

Eamonn has also posted on social media since the news broke of their split, instead referencing Manchester United’s FA Cup win. The star, who is a trustee of the Manchester United Foundation, wrote: “My God, what a Cup Final, what a Result! #MUFC European football next season too. The Magic of The Cup. Congratulations to the whole squad."

While the reason behind the split isn’t clear, it has been reported that Eamonn wants to move to Belfast, while Ruth would never leave their Surrey home. After being asked where he thinks of as home, he opened up about the situation, explaining: “Well, it’s not Surrey. When people ask me what I’m doing at the weekend, I tell them I’m going home. Then my wife gets very irritated by this. She says, ‘This is your home.’

“And I say, ‘No Ruth, this is where I work. This is where I have to be, but home…”

The pair tied the knot back in 2010, with Eamonn telling HELLO! at the time: “Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever. This is our chance to seal that properly and to say to the people we care about and those we've got to know well over the years, 'Come and share this special day with us. Come and enjoy a big old hooley!’”