EastEnders reveals new actor to play Ben Mitchell – find out who! Are you looking forward to meeting Albert Square's newest old resident?

The role of Ben Mitchell in EastEnders is practically like the Doctor in Doctor Who, they just keep changing the actor in the role! BBC bosses have introduced that Max Bowden will take over Harry Reid to play the sixth version of Phil Mitchell's son in the popular soap. Max, who is best known for playing Justin Fitzgerald in Waterloo Road, spoke about being cast in the part, saying: "I'm so excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders and taking on the role of Ben Mitchell. I've always been a fan of the show so to be joining one of the most iconic families in soap is beyond exciting. I can't wait to get started and see what's in store for Ben."

Ben will be played by Max Bowden

Speaking about the casting choice, senior executive producer Kate Oates added: "A character like Ben, with his rich history, 'complicated' family and complex psychology, is pure gold. With Max in the role, we will be exploring the aspects of Ben's character that have been allowed to develop during his time away from the Square: unfettered by old loyalties, and out of the long shadow of his father, Phil." The new Ben will be returning to Albert Square with Lola and their daughter, Lexi.

READ: EastEnders' Hayley Slater actress looks unrecognisable from character in real life

Loading the player...

Harry left the soap in January 2018, after Ben attempted to leave Walford with stolen money. Chatting to the Daily Star about his exit, Harry previously said: "Ben loves his dad and will always speak to him if he beckons, and he has beckoned, so I imagine they will speak. I think that ultimately they'll sort it out between them and will hopefully have a very nice Christmas 2018." The actor joked about returning to the role at a later dad, adding: "If I do pop up in an episode, I'm speaking to my agent to sort out the money."

READ: EastEnders star Rob Kazinsky to return as Sean Slater after ten years