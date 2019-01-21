This popular Emmerdale actor drops major hint at soap return Nothing stays the same in the Dales for long!

The residents of Emmerdale come and go at a vast pace, but it sounds like there will be some good news in store for one particular family – and fans of the show. Actor Adam Thomas has dropped a major hint that he would like to reprise his role as Adam Barton in the near future. Talking to The Mirror, the dad-of-two said that he couldn’t wait to return to the show. "I can't wait to get back to Emmerdale to be honest. There's nothing going on for me," he said. "I've been speaking to a few of the cast and there's been talks about me coming back but I've not heard anything yet, so we'll just have to wait and see."

Emmerdale's Adam Barton could be making a return in the near future

Adam left Emmerdale in January 2018 when his character found himself on the run from prison. Adam had admitted to killing Emma Barton to protect his mum, Moira, who had actually killed her after pushing her off the viaduct in dramatic scenes. The storyline had fans guessing the murder culprit for weeks, with seven characters in the frame. Actress Natalie J Robb, who plays killer Moira, spoke to HELLO! just before she was revealed to be the murderer. She teased: "All the clues haven’t been revealed yet so have to wait and see - that's the beauty of it, and why I love being a part of it." Adam is currently keeping a low profile in Budapest, but is regularly mentioned in the soap. He is also yet to meet his brother Matty following Hannah's transition, and would be in for a shock to find wife Victoria now dating newcomer Ellis – and potentially expecting his baby too.

Actor Adam Thomas and his wife Caroline Daly

Over the past year, Adam has gone on to welcome his second child, daughter Elsie-Rose, with wife Caroline Daly. The couple are also the proud parents to three-year-old son Teddy. Adam has found work as an estate agent since leaving Emmerdale. The star has been working between acting jobs, and wrote about his experience on social media. In an Instagram post, he told his followers: "Yes I am working in the property industry in between jobs because as a jobbing actor you can be out of work.. That's just the nature of the business... I haven’t nor will I ever turn my back on acting... but I have a family to support and will carry on doing so... whether it be acting or otherwise."

