EastEnders favourite Jean Slater's world will be rocked in shock cancer storyline The Walford resident is played by Gillian Wright

EastEnders viewers will no doubt be left in tears when the Slater family get rocked with some sad news. BBC bosses have revealed that Walford favourite Jean Slater, who is played by Gillian Wright, will face one of her toughest times yet when she is diagnosed with ovarian cancer later this year. EastEnders are working closely with Macmillan Cancer Support on the storyline which will follow Jean as she comes to terms with her diagnosis.

Gillian Wright has played Jean Slater since 2004

Speaking about the upcoming storyline, Gillian shared: "It's an honour and a huge responsibility to be taking on such an enormous issue, affecting so many women and their families. I'm aware of the impact such stories can have." She added: "It's important we treat the issue of cancer diagnosis and treatment with huge sensitivity, dignity and respect. I hope the storyline helps awareness of the disease and is supportive to those that are affected." Jean first appeared on the Square in 2004 and is mum to Stacey, played by Lacey Turner, and Sean (Rob Kazinsky).

Senior Executive Producer Kate Oates commented: "Jean's diagnosis will impact every aspect of her life, including her family, her friendship groups and her mental health, and I know an actor of Gillian's calibre will approach the story with great truth and depth." Discussing the impact the plot will have on everyone else, she noted: "The Slaters are an amazing ensemble family, full of complex and well-drawn characters, and this story is a completely fresh subject for them to tackle. I know they'll do it justice and in turn raise awareness of such an important issue that affects so many people."

Georgina Wiley, from Treatment and Recovery Advisor at Macmillan Cancer Support, also said: "Being diagnosed with cancer can turn someone's whole world upside down and stories like Jean's can genuinely save and improve lives. It's been a privilege to work with EastEnders to ensure the plot and the language used in the scripts are a true reflection of the impact that cancer can have."

