Keith Lemon REALLY doesn't want Holly Willoughby to quit Celebrity Juice

Keith Lemon has opened up about Fearne Cotton leaving Celebrity Juice, and admitted that if Holly Willoughby quit as well, the show wouldn't be the same anymore. Chatting to the Daily Star, Keith explained: "Juice is a family, if Holly left then it wouldn't be Juice, but while it's still me and Holly, it's still Juice, well 'new school juice'. I think it's good that she has that balance. She does daytime and then naughty night time with us."

Chatting about his first conversation with Holly after Fearne told them that she was ready to leave the show, Keith said: "Holly rings and says, 'So who we getting then?' And I went, 'Oh you're still up for it then?' And she said, 'I always thought I'd be the first one to leave' and I said, 'So did I.' Holly is so popular, I'm just glad that she's still up for playing about… we start filming again in March." He also hinted who will be replacing Fearne as a team captain, saying: "I know who's doing it but it's not been confirmed. When I've seen they've signed the contract then I'll confirm it. We've had a chat about a few ideas and it had to be someone that myself and Holly are all happy with."

It was been rumoured that I'm a Celebrity runner-up Emily Atack will be the new team captain, and the presenter was quizzed about it during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. At the time, he said: "I love Emily, I have been talking about doing a telly programme with her. It is someone you know otherwise it would be weird." Keith also recently appeared on Emily's Instagram after the pair enjoyed a drink together on Friday, which Emily captioned: "Happy Friday all!"

