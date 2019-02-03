Who is Dancing on Ice star Wes Nelson? His age, job and girlfriend The Love Island star recently split from Megan Barton Hanson

Before the summer of 2018, Wes Nelson was a normal guy who had limited fame thanks to his kickboxing videos that went viral. But after entering the Love Island villa, he soon became a popular contestant on the reality TV show, first coupling with Laura Anderson followed by Megan Barton Hanson. After just losing to Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham in the final, Wes bowed out of the show, but he's made a name for himself again on Dancing on Ice. Here's everything you need to know about the reality TV star, from his day job to his ex-girlfriends…

Wes Nelson's job

Before his days as a reality TV star, Wes, 20, worked as an electrical and nuclear systems design engineer. The Staffordshire-born star has described himself as an intellect and "very academic". Despite his age, Wes claims he is ahead of his years "in terms of maturity and in terms of who I am and my mannerisms".

Wes and his DOI partner Vanessa Bauer

Wes Nelson and Love Island

This was reflected in his choice of girlfriends in the Love Island villa. Wes was coupled with 29-year-old Laura Anderson first, but he soon moved on to newcomer Megan Barton Hanson, a 24-year-old model from Essex. Wes and Megan made it to the final of the show, competing for the £50,000 prize money alongside Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, and Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, but eventually lost out to 'Jani'.

Before entering the villa, Wes said: "I'm looking for a partner. I'm looking for someone I can settle down with and tame my wild lifestyle. I am 20 years old but I'd say I am ahead of my age in terms of maturity and in terms of who I am and my mannerisms. I don't think I'd be childish in there. I consider myself a mature person so definitely looking for something serious." He added that he wants a girlfriend with "genuine compassion and genuine feelings" and was looking to avoid anyone who is "really arrogant" or "ignorant in their own ways".

Wes and his Love Island girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson

Wes and past girlfriends

Before Love Island, Wes was in a two-and-a-half year relationship with a mystery girl, but he admitted things "went a bit sour towards the end". Although Wes revealed: "I think she'd say I was a great boyfriend. I've been raised in a family-orientated household so values and respect are big parts of my life and I definitely implemented that in my relationships." He was relatively Instagram famous before the show thanks to his viral kickboxing videos. Wes also revealed: "I've dated people who are Instagram famous but no actual celebrities."

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson

Although he started his Love Island journey with Laura, Wes ended up leaving the villa with Megan. The couple made it to the final and stayed together after the show, even moving in together into their London home in October, and buying a pet hamster! Despite the couple's loved-up appearances and devoted tributes to each other on Instagram, Wes and Megan announced their split in January 2019. The pair had been at the centre of split rumours after Megan publicly feuded with Wes's Dancing on Ice partner, Vanessa.

Megan shared an almost-identical message to Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 'unconsciously coupling' statement, writing: "It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much, we will remain separate."

The couple split in January 2019

"We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we ever have been. We are parents first and foremost to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We haven't really conducted our relationship that privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner."

Megan later added a second post that read: "In all seriousness, I am so grateful and so blessed to have found Wes, I will always love and adore him and I am so lucky to call him my best friend. It has been an incredibly hard decision to make for both of us but we are looking forward to moving on together as friends and supporting each other in everything we do. I will be down at Dancing on Ice tomorrow to watch him smash it again. Only one thing left to say, come on Wes and Vanessa!"

Wes Nelson and Dancing on Ice

The former Love Island star joined the 2019 Dancing on Ice line-up in January and has been topping the scoreboard almost every week. Wes and his dance partner Vanessa are clear favourites with the judges and fans at home. Christopher Dean has said: "If you could choose two people on the ice this would be it."

But it seems the show has taken a toll on his personal life. Wes and Megan split after Megan feuded with Vanessa. Taking to Instagram, Megan publicly accused the Dancing on Ice pro of tactically splitting up with her long-term boyfriend Louis Nathaniel just as the show started. "@vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend!" Megan wrote. "You've never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn't even look me in the eye LOL. Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe."

