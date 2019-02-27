Oti Mabuse reveals her husband Marius has warned off all her Strictly partners The couple will appear on Your Face Or Mine

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has revealed that her husband Marius Lepure has warned off each of her celebrity partners on the show, during an appearance on Comedy Central's Your Face Or Mine. In the show, aired on Wednesday evening, host Jimmy Carr joked to Marius: "Would you go on Strictly? Would you like to be one of the professional dancers on Strictly? Or do you think it would be awkward being in the same room as the man who's having an affair with your wife?"

Oti and her husband Marius appear on Your Face Or Mine

Oti then laughed and said: "No, my husband, he shows each and every single partner I have a warning. So they kind of stay away…" Marius then reassured Jimmy: "Don't worry – they understand very fast!" The comedian later joked that Marius reminds him of a movie villain, with the dancer obliging with a tongue-in-cheek impression, saying, "If you sleep with my wife, I'm gonna kill you."

During the episode, the couple also discuss Oti's relationship with The Greatest Dancer co-star Cheryl – with the dancer playfully threatening to punch Marius after he says the singer is "attractive". Jimmy asks her, "Do you think she's attractive?" she replies: "She's beautiful!"

After Marius agreed, she added: "He can't say it, because I'll punch him." As the audience laugh, she admitted that she does get jealous – and despite trying to deny that she stays in touch with her previous celebrity partners, which include Hollyoaks star Danny Mac and Paralympian Jonny Peacock, Marius insisted that she does.

Oti rarely speaks about her private life in public, though she has recently given fans more of an insight into her relationship with her husband - who she married in 2014. The 36-year-old Romanian performed as a backing dancer on Strictly in 2017 alongside his wife, but despite talks of him becoming a professional on the show, he did not appear in the 2018 or 2019 series.

Your Face or Mine airs on Wednesdays at 8pm on Comedy Central UK