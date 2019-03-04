Does Neil Jones have a partner for Strictly Come Dancing 2019? Neil Jones has been part of the group dances since joining the show in 2016

Fans were delighted when the Strictly Come Dancing professionals for the 2019 series were confirmed on Monday morning – and Neil Jones was among those who will most certainly be appearing on the upcoming series. But will the star have a celebrity dance partner this year? Although we know that all of the professional dancers who will be back for the new season, we won't actually find out whether they have celebrity partner until September, when the celebrity contestants are announced.

Will Neil has a celeb partner this year?

According to Neil, who chatted to HELLO! about having a celebrity dancer partner back in January, the BBC decides which dancer will have a partner depending on the celebrities involved in the series, and their chemistry with the dancers. Although we won't know whether Neil will finally be up front and centre on the show until later this year, the four-time British National Professional Champion has previously revealed that he would love to have one.

MORE: Stacey Dooley's boyfriend Sam makes rare public appearance in audience of Strictly

Loading the player...

The star proved that he certainly has what it takes to be in the competition over Christmas, where he was partnered with Caroline Flack for the Christmas special. Since joining the series in 2016, Neil has been part of the group dancers, and is a stand-in for if a professional is unable to perform. In the new series, Neil will be joined by his wife Katya Jones, who will also return to the show, it has been confirmed. Other professional dancers who will be back include Karen Clifton, Kevin Clifton, Oti Mabuse and Gorka Marquez. Meanwhile, Pasha Kovalev confirmed that he has quit the series back in February in a statement which read: "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year - my final season on Strictly."

READ: Rachel Riley makes shock confession after first Russia trip with Pasha Kovalev