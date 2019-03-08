Naomi Campbell finally addresses Liam Payne romance rumours Naomi opened up about the reports on the Jonathan Ross Show

After weeks of rumours that Liam Payne was dating Naomi Campbell, the supermodel has finally opened up about the reports! Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show, Naomi remained coy, but called stories about her dating life "incredible". During their chat, Jonathan said: "There have been a lot of headlines recently connecting you to Mr Liam Payne," to which she replied: "And? I never discuss my personal life. Another name?"

Naomi opened up the dating reports

Jonathan persisted, suggesting it has also been reported that she is seeing Drake. She said: "I never discuss my personal life. I mean, it's crazy it's like one day it's one person, the next day it's another. Who is tomorrow? That's what I want to know… For me I laugh. The stories are incredible, it's humorous… I just get on with my life." She also rejected Jonathan's suggestion to set her up, saying: "I don't want any blind dates, thank you!"

Naomi joked about the rumours surrounding her dating life

Liam was previously in a relationship with Cheryl Cole, and the couple share one son, Bear. The couple announced their split back in July 2018, with the Fight for the Love singer tweeting: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Opening up about the split back in August on the Official Vodafone Big Top 40, Liam said: "I mean that bit of it is difficult and you're trying to… you break up and like obviously we've broken up and then it was like a couple of days or a couple of weeks before we actually like put the announcement out, and that's the bit when it really hits home I guess but at the same point it's like breaking up twice like, we already did this once and now I'm having to go through all of that again." THE JONATHAN ROSS SHOW AIRS ON SATURDAY AT 9:20PM ON ITV.

