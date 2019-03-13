EastEnders star Katie Jarvis breaks silence after glass attack in London We're glad she's okay!

EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis, who plays Hayley Slater in the BBC One soap, has spoken out after being glassed on a night out in London last Friday. The star had tweeted about the incident to thank the police for looking after her, but later deleted it. However, Katie has since written a new tweet after fans expressed their concern for her after reading her previous message. She said: "Thanks lovely lot I'm good as gold.' She then thanked fans and sent out a tweet to 'put minds at rest. Ok to put people's minds, and questions to rest. I am absolutely fine thank you so much for all your concern and checking in on me but I'm a soldier and been through a hell of a lot worse. Now you can start focusing your concerns on some real news. Love you all xx."

EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis spoke out after her attack

The 27-year-old made her EastEnders debut in 2018, joining one of the most iconic families in Albert Square. Her character Hayley has been off screen over the past few weeks while seeking mental health treatment. Hayley recently gave birth to daughter Cherry, who she has struggled to bond with. Cherry's father was revealed to be Alfie Moon in dramatic Christmas scenes, which saw Hayley push Alfie down the stairs after he had a showdown with Kat. Hayley was left further distraught when Alfie later kidnapped Cherry, before he was persuaded to return the baby home to her mum.

MORE: Katya Jones has surprising reunion with former Strictly partner

Katie plays Hayley Slater in the BBC One soap

READ: EastEnders Abi Branning actress is unrecognisable with new look

The talented actress has appeared in films including 2009's Fish Tank, playing Mia, and has turned heads on the red carpet. In one photo taken at Fish Tank's premiere, Katie looks gorgeous with a smoky eye makeup look, and dressed in a black gown. For her role as Mia, Katie won a number of awards, including the British Independent Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer. Katie's other film credentials include 2015's Ginger.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.