EastEnders spoilers: Jean Slater goes missing after cancer diagnosis Your weekly spoilers for Monday 25 February to Friday 1 March

Next week won't be a good one for Jean Slater in EastEnders, who struggles to cope with her cancer diagnosis while still trying to keep it a secret from her family. By the end of the week, Jean goes missing, and Martin takes matters in his own hands to help find her. Elsewhere, Stuart Highway worries after confiding in Rainie about a secret from his past, and later worries that she will tell Dot the truth. Also in Albert Square, Mick and Linda Carter prepare to leave for Australia to attend Nancy and Tamwar's wedding, and Ruby gets a visit from her SOIT officer.

Monday 25 February – The police are looking for Ruby Allen

Ruby is nervous as the event she is hosting for Walford East takes place, and things get off to a bad start when she upsets Iqra. Ruby manages to rescue the event with help from the Slaters, but Jay then drops a bombshell as he tells Stacey that the police are looking for Ruby. Jay then tries to make things official with Ruby, but he is disappointed when she is too pre-occupied with impressing a potential client to notice. However, when the client tries to make a move on Ruby, she tells him to leave, causing a scene. The event then comes to a sudden stop, but things only get worse for Ruby. Elsewhere, Jean quizzes Sonia about how Carol coped with her cancer diagnosis, causing her to make a big change to the house. Linda tells Mick that she doesn’t want Shirley in charge of The Vic.

Kat finds out about Jean's secret

Tuesday 26 February – Kat Slater discovers Jean's cancer secret

Jean is worries that Stacey will find out about her diagnosis after she books her a doctor's appointment. Later, Kat goes to search for something of Cherry's but is shocked to discover Jean's appointment letter. After she tries to comfort Jean, Kat is told to keep it a secret from Stacey – but will she listen? Elsewhere, Mick and Linda prepare for their trip to Australia, and Rainie is stunned to see Stuart at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.

Rainie has words with Stuart

Thursday 28 February – Rainie discovers a big secret about Stuart

Rainie spots Stuart at The Vic with Dot and taunts him about his admission at the NA meeting. Stuart is furious and confronts Rainie demanding to know answers, but after she tells him she was at the meeting and heard everything, he opens up to her, begging her not to tell Dot. Also, Bailey hides a letter about a school trip and Mitch assures her he will find the money for it, while Stacey fears the worst for Jean when Kat tells her the truth about her cancer. However, when Stacey goes to find Jean, telling her to go for tests right away, it all becomes too much for Jean. She later overhears Kat and Stacey talking about her, and secretly packs her bags, heading towards the station.

Jean is overwhelmed by her family's fussing

Friday 1 March – The Slaters report Jean missing

The Slater family repot Jean missing to the police, and Stacey begins to struggle, leaving it to Martin to take matters into his own hands to help find her. Mick and Linda make their final plans for Australia, and Stuart keeps a close eye on Rainie after getting paranoid that she will tell Dot about his secret past. He then decides to leave Albert Square, but is intercepted by Dot, forcing him to come clean about his past.

