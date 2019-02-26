EastEnders spoilers: Tiffany Butcher gets arrested and makes bold decision Your weekly spoilers for Monday 4 March to Friday 8 March

EastEnders next week will see schoolgirl Tiffany Butcher land herself in more trouble after getting caught supplying drugs to Keegan, which results in her getting arrested. Tiffany's actions will result in her making a huge decision. Elsewhere, Mel tries to come up with a plan to get money for Hunter's court case, but it looks like it will be harder than she thought. Tina arranges a pancake race at The Vic, but Iqra and Habibba cotton on and organise a rival event at Walford East. The Slaters, meanwhile, continue to worry when there is still no sign of missing Jean.

Keegan continues to struggle

Monday 4 March – Keegan collapses after taking drugs

The Slaters and Shirley are all still looking for Jean and Stacey resorts to calling the police when they still can't find her. Later, Shirley tells the family that she has heard from Jean, who has told her that she is fine but needs space. Everyone is relieved apart from Stacey, who struggles with the news. Elsewhere, Keegan continues to struggle with everything and skips school, and after embarrassing Bernadette, he demands drugs from Tiffany – who refuses to help. However, later Keegan forcibly takes a wrap of drugs from her, which is overseen by Bailey. Things go from bad to worse when Keegan collapses.

The Slaters kick Mo out

Tuesday 5 March – Mo gets kicked out of the Slaters

Mo 'borrows' some of Kat's money to do a deal with Kush, but everything unravels and the plan doesn’t go to plan. Kat and Stacey are both furious with Mo, and Stacey kicks her out of the family home. Over at The Vic, Tina arranges a pancake race, but Iqra and Habibba overhear her plans and decide to organise a similar event. At the hospital, Karen demands answers but Keegan covers the real reason he collapsed. Tiffany feels guilty and leaves, but Bernadette is quick to quiz her. As things escalate and Karen and Mitch discuss Keegan's drug use, Bailey tells them that Keegan got the drugs from Tiffany. Karen wastes no time confronting her and Whitney at The Vic, and while Whitney protests Tiffany's innocence, back at home the police are waiting.

The Vic and Walford East compete for customers

Thursday 7 March – Evie manipulates Tiffany

Whitney tries to get Tiffany to open up about what is going on, and fears she isn’t telling the truth when she gives an answer. Keegan is surprised that Karen hasn’t given him a hard time over taking drugs, but later agrees with his mum when she tells him that he needs help. Tiffany feels more alone than ever, but Evie reassures her and manipulates her into thinking her family don't care for her. Meanwhile, Kat comes up with a plan to get Jean's test results from the hospital and enlists Martin's help. However, when Martin gets the information back and asks Sonia to tell them what it means, nobody is prepared for what she has to tell them.

Evie manages to convince Tiffany her family don't love her

Friday 8 March – Karen and Mitch worry for Bailey

Mitch realises just how grown up Bailey is and when Karen finds out just how ill Bailey's mum is, she's left feeling concerned. Meanwhile, Tiffany sneaks back home to Whitney's having been out all night at a party with Evie. However, she isn’t prepared for Whitney's reaction. Realising that she has messed everything up, Tiffany decides she has no other choice but to move back home and gets ready to say her goodbyes after apologising to Whitney.

