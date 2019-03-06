EastEnders spoilers: Keegan Baker makes sad discovery about Bailey Your weekly spoilers for Monday 11 March to Friday 15 March

EastEnders fans are in for another action-packed week from Monday 11 March, when all hell breaks loose in Albert Square with Phil Mitchell returning home. Elsewhere, Keegan Baker gets a reality check about his own troubles after making a discovery about Bailey, but will it be enough to give him the wake-up call he needs? On the other side of Walford, Jean Slater is struggling to cope alone in her caravan having run away from home. But will the Slater family be able to get her back so that she can have the medical help she so urgently needs? Mel, meanwhile, receives a desperate call from Hunter in prison, which makes her make a bold move to try and get money for his solicitor.

Monday 11 March – Phil Mitchell returns

Phil Mitchell returns to Albert Square - but what does he have to say? Jean, meanwhile, tries to make her caravan feel like home, but back in Walford Stacey is worrying about her mum. Feeling defeated after having not been able to find her, Stacey decides to send Jean a voicemail message and a photo of Lily dressed up at school. Jean is touched by the messages, and decides to answer Stacey to assure her that she's okay. Stacey pushes for answers and reminds her about her upcoming hospital appointment, but Jean refuses to tell her where she is. The conversation soon comes to a hault when the campsite's owner Jerry comes to check up on Jean. Once alone, Jean starts to worry. Elsewhere, Mel is determined to get money to pay for Hunter's solicitor and she sets her sites on Walford East. Knowing that Max is now owning part of the business, Mel starts to manipulate Rainie into thinking that Iqra and Habiba aren't up to the job. Karen, meanwhile, encourages Mitch to do more for Bailey and makes him realise that he needs to tell her the truth about her mum's situation. Later, after Mitch breaks the news to his daughter, Karen promises him that she will help as much as she can.

Phil Mitchell is back

Tuesday 12 March – Rainie finds a photo of Max with a new woman

Rainie is shocked after finding a picture of Max with a new woman on Jack's phone and discovers that he is seeing someone else. Rainie's day goes from bad to worse and she soon takes to drink for comfort. Elsewhere, Kat encourages Stacey to go to the hospital to be with Jean at her appointment, but Stacey is disappointed when Jean doesn’t show up. After a conversation with Mo, Stacey realises where her mum is, and rushes over to find her. However, when Jean spots the family arriving, she rushes to her caravan and locks herself in. Mitch begs Karen to allow him and Bailey to move in, while Keegan continues to give Mitch the cold shoulder.

Jean Slater continues to hide away from her family

Thursday 14 March – Karen gives Keegan a reality check

Karen is fed up of seeing Keegan sulking and decides to give him a reality check by taking him to Bailey's house to see the extent of what she has to deal with. Keegan struggles to comprehend the situation and how Bailey copes. Rainie, meanwhile, likes to Jack about having had a drink, and later has a heart-to-heart with Stuart at the NA meeting. The Slaters are still desperate for Jean to come out of the caravan, and Lily comes up with an idea – but will it work?

Keegan Baker is given a reality check

Friday 15 March – Stuart is taken back by Rainie's comments

Stuart offers to deliver a letter from Dot to the solicitor about Dr Legg's estate while Bex is busy revising, but when he bumps into Rainie, he is taken back by her comments. Elsewhere, Mitch continues to push Karen into letting him and Bailey move in with her but their focus changes when Bailey refuses to go to a friend's party. Karen enlists Bernadette's help to get her to change her mind.

