Ant and Dec reveal they almost split up after Ant's drink-driving charge

Ant and Dec have revealed the unthinkable – that they almost split up after Ant was arrested and charged for drink-driving last year. Speaking to the Guardian, Dec, 43, said that his best friend's offence was "indefensible" and that when he heard about it, he was both angry with Ant and upset for him. Dec said he had thought about splitting from Ant, but that ultimately, he wanted his telly double to be healthy and happy and for their relationship to be back on track.

Ant revealed that the best friends started to reassess their career and relationship. "For the first time in many years, all we talked about were deep things like how we felt, and what the future held, and where we were, and all the chaos that has come along, especially for me," said Ant.

The pair have vowed to never split up

The presenter was involved in a road accident in Richmond in March 2018. After failing a breathalyser test, he was arrested and charged with drink-driving. Ant immediately cancelled his presenting duties and took the rest of the year off to recover and go back to rehab.

Despite the pair's revelation, Ant and Dec, who have worked with each other for 30 years, have previously vowed to never split up. In their joint autobiography, Ooh! What A Lovely Pair, they wrote: "Neither one of us would ever be on our own out there. We made an agreement – whatever happened, we'd be mates forever, and neither one of us would ever be on our own out there. If it all ended tomorrow, we'd still speak every day, we'd still see each other all the time and we'd still be best mates. And that's something we're both very proud of."

Ant is set to be the subject of an upcoming documentary about his difficult year. Peter Andre will present the Channel 5 show, and writing in his new! magazine column, the singer revealed: "I can't give too much away because I don't know what will make the final cut, but it's basically about the pressures of the industry and the trials and tribulations facing Ant following his drink-driving arrest and rehab stint."

Speaking about the show, a Channel 5 spokeswoman told HELLO!: "This film celebrates the return of one of our most loved TV stars and examines how the pressures of celebrity took their toll on Ant in a year where he faced tough personal and professional challenges. Through interviews with experts who are uniquely placed to understand his struggles, and celebrities who have also suffered from intense scrutiny of their private lives, the film offers insight into Ant's world and how he has fought back to reclaim his place as one half of Britain's favourite entertainment double act."

