Everybody Loves Raymond actress Georgia Engel dies aged 70 The star played Pat MacDougall in the hit show

Everybody Loves Raymond star Georgia Engel has died at the age of 70, The New York Times has revealed. The star, who played gentle-voiced Pat MacDougall on the hit show from 2003 to 2005, passed away on Friday in Princeton, New Jersey.

John Quilty, her friend and executor, told the publication that the cause of death was undetermined because Georgia, who was a Christian Scientist, did not consult doctors.

Georgia was a hit on the comedy show, and was nominated for an Emmy for each season she took part in.

Fellow celebrities and fans of the actress were quick to pay tribute on social media, with Andy Cohen tweeting: "RIP GEORGETTE!! #georgiaengel," followed by a broken heart emoji. Phil Rosenthal, the creator of Raymond wrote: "To our dear sweet friend, we'll love and miss you and your brilliant talent always."

The 70-year-old is the fourth star from the show to pass away. In 2015, Sawyer Sweeten died at the of 19. At the time his onscreen father, Ray Romano, paid tribute saying he was "wonderful and sweet kid to be around". In 2016 Doris Roberts, who played Marie Barone, died at the age of 90 and her on-screen husband Peter Boyle passed away back in 2006 at the age of 71 after suffering from multiple myeloma and heart disease.

Although Georgia's character was popular on the hit comedy show Everybody Loves Raymond, she was best known for playing Georgette Franklin Baxter in the successful sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1972 to 1977. She starred alongside Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away at the age of 80 in 2017, and Betty White, amongst others.

The actress was never married and is survived by her sisters Robin Engel and Penny Lusk.