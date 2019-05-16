Game of Thrones finale first look shows aftermath of the 'last war' See the first look at Dany as the 'mad queen'

In the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, the city of King's Landing had surrended, the bells were rang, and for reasons beknown only to the writers of the show, Daenerys still decided to burn the entire place down, killing countless innocent citizens and completely her descent as the 'mad queen'. The character switch was a huge shock for both the audience and the characters who staunchly supported her throughout her show, and Sky Atlantic has now released the first look of the aftermath of her decision - focusing on Tyrion.

Tyrion is devastated by the carnage

As the hand of the Queen, Tyrion was devoted to the Mother of Dragons, and even shows his loyalty to her by betraying Varys in the penultimate episode. As such, it seems apt that one of the new photos from the show's finale show Tyrion looking utterly devastated as he surveys the carnage surrounding him after Dany's attack on the city, particularly after he went to huge lengths to ensure that this wouldn't be the eventuality. The other photo shows Daenerys with her armies assembled as she looks on at the chaos that she has caused.

Daenerys Targaryen with her army

Speaking about her character's switch in a behind-the-scenes video, Emilia Clarke said: "Every single thing that's led her to this point, and there she is alone. We've all got this part of us that goes, 'I'm going to put that chocolate cake down, I'm going to walk away.' We can't be getting into these moral conundrums all the time. I'm not saying chocolate cake is a moral conundrum — eat as much cake as you want — but those things that you wrestle with in yourself." The show's co-creator David Benioff added: "Ultimately, she is who she is and that's a Targaryen. She has said repeatedly throughout the show, 'I will take what is mine with fire and blood,' and in this episode, she does it."

