X Factor star reveals she wants to go on Strictly Come Dancing

Could this X Factor star be swapping her singing for a salsa? Diana Vickers, who was a semi-finalist on the talent show back in 2008, revealed that she would "love" to go on the show after a fan page on Twitter revealed that they had written to the BBC to request that they consider Diana for the upcoming series. Sharing the response, the Twitter page '@DianaVickersUK' wrote: "I tried and hopefully @DianaVickers will join @bbcstrictly in the near future!"

Diana revealed she'd love to go on the show

The reply from the BBC read: "I remember her vivdly from the X Factor a few years ago and was very impressed with her performances back then and considering how young she was… I can only imagine how much she has improved since then and would certainly add to Strictly. I have made sure to pass this particularly suggestion… to the Strictly team, but I am afraid that I am in no position to make any promises."

Diana's fans certainly want her to star!

Diana replied to the sweet message, writing: "I'd love that," with a dancing emoji. The 27-year-old singer was recently revealed to have joined the tour of The Entertainer alongside Shane Richie. Speaking about her role, director Sean O'Connor said: "I feel in love with Diana's feisty but vulnerable LV in The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice when I saw it in the West End and am very excited about what she'll bring to the role of Jean." Indeed, Diana might not even have time for Strictly as the new show will opened on 27 August and tour in the UK until November, while Strictly usually launches in September. However, plenty of celebs also manage their day jobs along with starring in the show, so who knows!

