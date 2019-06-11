The Durrells might not be over after all! ITV reveals exciting news about show There are plenty more books to be adapted!

We were all sad to wave goodbye to The Durrells last month, after Keeley Hawes and the family left Corfu and set sail back to the UK at the end of the fourth and final series. But it looks like it we might not have to wait too long to return to the Greek island, as reports are underway to adapt more of Gerald Durrell's books. "There are other books,” confirmed the show's executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

Gerald Durrell has several other books

"We've been down to Bournemouth to meet [Gerald Durrell's] granddaughter,” continued the producer, who also works on BBC hit drama Killing Eve. "We've got a strong idea of what we're going to do and [writer Simon Nye]'s starting to work on it." Based on the memoirs of the late author Gerald Durrell, which includes the famous novel 'My Family and Other Animals', The Durrells followed an English family who moved to Corfu in 1935 following the death of their father. With Keeley playing matriarch Louisa Durrell, the show was a roaring success for ITV and ran for four seasons from 2016-2019.

The show finished back in May

Filmed on location on the Greek island, the show's beautiful backdrop was a character of its own in the show, stunning viewers with its magnificent views. Speaking about filming, Bodyguard star Keeley said: "Corfu is so beautiful. It has become a bit of a second home. It's so beautiful and the people are just such wonderful, generous people." Some people who are sure to be excited by the news of a possible return are the young cast members, who have already expressed an interest in the show coming back. ""We'd love a Christmas special or an Easter special," Callum Woodhouse, who plays Leslie Durrell, recently said. "Downton Abbey's got the movie coming out, why can't we?"

