Love Island's Amy and Curtis have first argument in new episode We're not ready for them to fight!

Love Island's Amy and Curtis might have been the first couple to really hit it off, becoming 'half' boyfriend and girlfriend just nine days after entering the villa, but it looks like there is already trouble brewing for the loved-up pair. In Wednesday's episode, Amy is upset that Lucie and Joe announced that they were exclusive on the same day that she and Curtis took their relationship to the next level, and complained about it to her new beau. However, it did not go down well.

Amy spoke to the girls about their heated conversation

Speaking to Curtis, she said: "I'm annoyed that they [Joe & Lucie] stole our thunder and if they interrupt your ceremony of asking me to be your girlfriend," to which Curtis interrupted: "You need to stop being an attention-seeker, missy." He added: "Maybe they're doing it because they look up to us? Think of it like that rather than they're copying you or stealing your limelight."

READ: Sherif Lanre breaks silence after being kicked off Love Island

Speaking about the situation in the Beach Hut, Amy said: "Deflated is the word I feel like. Last night I was so excited and we had such a lovely evening. He doesn't seem to understand why I am feeling the way I am feeling." The villa will also welcome two new girls, Maura and Elma, who each chose three boys to prepare their dinner for them for their first dates. After finding out that both the new girls want to date Tommy, Molly-Mae said: "It's just typical isn't it? Me and Tommy have been doing really well the last few days." She also seemed irritated when Tommy asked her if she could do his eyebrows for the date, saying: "I'm not doing your eyebrows! For you to go on a date with someone else? Yeah sure!"

READ: Years and Years fans furious after shock twist in episode five