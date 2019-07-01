Poldark star opens up about tackling mental health issue in heartbreaking storyline Luke Norris stars as Dr Enys in the hit period drama

It was the storyline that left Poldark viewers in tears, when Dr Dwight Enys and his wife Caroline lost their baby in the fourth series. And now as the BBC drama draws to an end this summer, actor Luke Norris touched upon the difficulties of tackling mental health in the show. Speaking at the premiere of the fifth and final series, the 33-year-old teased a potential storyline between his character and the King. "Dwight ends up treating the King with madness and as we have seen from series 4, Dwight is struggling with his own demons since coming back from France," he shared.

Poldark actor Luke Norris shared his thoughts

"He goes into the royal college of surgeons as someone who is interested in mental health. And obviously at the time, and even now, it is quite a taboo subject. It is a difficult subject," the actor added. At first, the beloved doctor suffered a severe bout of post-traumatic stress disorder following his capture in France. He and his wife then lost their baby daughter Sarah, leaving their marriage in tatters. But fans were overjoyed when the pair reunited, let's hope the next instalment will bring them more joy!

In the upcoming series, George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) can be seen struggling without the love of his life, Lady Elizabeth. It's clear that the nasty banker is suffering from depression. One of the show's producers also addressed the topic, saying: "With Dwight coming in – with the benefit of having gone through his own post-traumatic stress and how he managed to find himself through that – is in a way a godsend to George."

"Obviously, this wouldn't have been something George would have thought to get treated. We actually get to see Dwight growing as a character and how he feels about someone with severe post-traumatic trauma. He was also very sympathetic to Rowena before – she was clearly traumatised. Dwight becomes this new voice on how to deal with mental health – that's how we charted this story."

Poldark returns to BBC One this summer.

