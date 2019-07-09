Poldark's Aidan Turner reveals what is next for him following end of popular series The final series airs this summer

The popular series of Poldark is coming to an end very soon, following five successful series, but Aidan Turner has reassured fans by revealing what he plans on doing next – and it's quite exciting.

Speaking exclusively to the Radio Times, the 36-year-old revealed he isn't ruling out another period drama, but he is very keen to try something new.

"It's sort of my duty, I suppose, to break that mould now and move on to something different," he told the TV magazine.

Despite being open to trying new roles, being a Marvel superhero seems to be out of the running as the star, who plays Capt. Ross Poldark in the BBC series, says "there's too much make-up involved".

Aidan's role in the hit period drama has surely elevated his profile since the launch back in 2015, with the actor confessing it has brought on several hurdles – such as being chased by women!

"If I go to a BFI screening and 20 women come up and they want selfies, it can sometimes get a little hands-on," he joked.

"But I never feel my safety is in question. I never feel like I need to get out of there. I don't get scared, so it's different. Whereas a woman might, if it happened with 20 guys crowding around her," he explained to Radio Times.

Poldark returns to screens this summer, but the show ended filming earlier this year, with Aidan's co-star Eleanor Tomlinson taking to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes snaps to mark the end of filming. One photo saw the 26-year-old plant a sweet kiss on Aidan's cheek, while the other saw him return the favour. The post was captioned: "'Life is precious and should not be scorned. The thing is to find some purpose, to go on living.' Goodbye Poldark. Thank you to the incredible cast and crew that have made this series over the last 5 years. What a family we are."