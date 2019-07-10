The REAL reason why Amy quit Love Island Amy left the Love Island villa on Tuesday to let Curtis move on

Amy Hart decided to leave the Love Island villa on Tuesday's episode. While the reality show star remained in the show for a few days, despite being heartbroken after splitting from Curtis, she admitted that she needed to leave to allow him to move on, and added that she didn't want to meet anyone new in such a short space of time.

Speaking to Curtis, she explained: "I met you and you completely turned my whole world around… We made each other happy… but we both need to move on and we both need to find someone that is going to make us as happy as we make them. Realistically for me, I'm not going to be ready in the next three weeks to meet someone else. Realistically for you, you will not be happy all the time here because you'll always put me first because you're such a good person."

She continued: "I'm leaving today but it's a positive thing because I'm going to go and start the rest of my life today… I'm going to let you go and you pursue whoever it is you want to pursue and hope that you find whatever you are looking for." Speaking in the Beach Hut, she added: "I want him to be happy and I want him to meet someone else so I'm leaving here today not holding any grudges against anyone, not against Curtis, not against Maura, no one. I never thought I would fall in love, I never thought someone would make me feel so special that I would fall in love with them and I did and it makes me realise that that will happen for me again, just not in here."

Viewers were quick to praise her, including Jordan Banjo, who wrote: "What Amy just did is the realist, most genuine thing I've ever seen on reality tv, what an absolute boss. Don't even know her and I feel proud." Gaby Allen added: "Amy's feelings were and are so genuine which is what this show is or SHOULD be about. I am so gutted this has turned out this way for her. But what an unbelievably strong woman taking herself out of the situation with sheer dignity. I'm in awe of her strength."

