Marvin sets his sights on Amber in Love Island Will Amber feel the same way?

Now that Amber and Michael appear to be well and truly over on Love Island, and Maura called it a day with Marvin in a double dumping with Lucie and George, it looks like the bombshell will be trying things on with fellow singleton, Amber. Chatting to Anton about the islander, he said: "I want to chat to her [Amber]." The pair then tried role play, with Anton acting as Amber while Marvin practised chatting 'her' up.

Amber was surprised by Marvin's feelings

Chatting to Amber at the fire pit later in the day, Marvin said: "We've spent a lot of time together in a group but I don't feel like we've spent a lot of time together one-on-one. You intrigue me." Amber joked: "Yes, I tend to do that," before telling him that she wasn't expecting his advances. But does she feel the same? It sounds like Amber is certainly keeping her options open, as when Maura announced two more bombshells entering the villa, Amber said: "Come on Chris!"

Marvin practised speaking to Amber with Anton

In his entrance interview, Chris revealed that he actually has his eye on Maura, saying: "She is very interesting. She's an absolute fireball and I've got that same side to me as well. She has loads of banter and seems very easy to get on with. It will be interesting to see if we clash or not."

Chris and Francesca are joining the villa

He also slated two couples, accusing them of playing games. "I think Curtis was trying to convince himself he liked Amy and then had a catalyst moment when he realised that he wasn't that into her," he said. "Possibly Anna and Jordan because there seems like it's a sexual tension thing but I'm not sure it goes much deeper."

