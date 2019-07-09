Holly Willoughby stuns in Tuscany in new Marks & Spencer jumpsuit We predict a sell out...

Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer picks rarely stay in stock for long - so we're not surprised fans are going wild for her latest outfit from the beloved British retailer! The star posted a brand new snap from her sunny holiday in Tuscany on Monday evening, showing off the gorgeous new jumpsuit from her latest range. "Ciao Tuscany... you've been bellissima! Jumpsuit @marksandspencer #comingsoon #hollyloves," she wrote. You tease, Holly!

Holly posed in her new jumpsuit on Instagram

The This Morning presenter has actually already given some sneak insights into her soon-to-be-released fashion collection, even touching on her new utility jumpsuit - which is an updated version of her popular denim one-piece - at a recent launch event.

Explaining her reasoning, Holly said: "What we've done is try to push the boundaries a little bit. I think the last collection, the denim jumpsuit, when I looked at the rails I was like, 'Oh that's going to be a bit marmite,' that one you're either going to love it or hate it. But I was blown away by how much across the board people were wearing it and buying it and just loved it.

£69.50, Marks & Spencer

"I remember when I put it on for the first time and thinking I'm a bit scared of a jumpsuit because it's just going to be pulling and I'm not sure about it, but actually it turned out to be the most comfortable, wearable, popular item," she added. "So this time we couldn't not bring it back – this khaki jumpsuit is the same shape but just a little bit softer and it has a bit more of a casual vibe, although you could wear it with a strappy black heel so you can either dress it up or down."

Made up of 15 pieces, the new My Holly Loves edit lands in store and online on 18 July. Be quick if you want to snap up Holly's jumpsuit, or any of the other stunning wardrobe staples – because we predict they won't be around for long...