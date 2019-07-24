Remember when Boris Johnson had a surprise cameo in EastEnders? Watch video "Oh please, call me Boris"

The name on everyone's lips this week is Boris Johnson, who is due to become the UK's next Prime Minister on Wednesday and move into 10 Downing Street. Boris, who is taking over Theresa May, is expected to name his cabinet and meet Her Majesty the Queen this afternoon. But amid all the formal proceedings and the very serious state of affairs, one light-hearted moment in Boris's past has resurfaced – his surprising cameo in EastEnders.

The ex-Foreign Secretary once appeared on the BBC soap in October 2009 when he served as Mayor of London. Playing himself, Boris was seen sauntering into Albert Square's iconic Queen Vic pub after his bike gets a puncture. No one is more shocked to see the Eton-educated Conservative than landlady Peggy, played by Barbara Windsor.

Video: Boris Johnson makes cameo appearance in EastEnders

In the episode, knowing he was visiting the area, Peggy spends the day trying to find him to no avail, and is threatening to give him "a piece of my mind" about rubbish in the neighbourhood if she sees him. But when Boris turns up in the Vic she changes her tune, telling him: "It is such an honour to have you here Mr Mayor." The then 45-year-old politician replies: "Oh please, call me Boris," before handing over his number after she tells him she nearly went into politics herself. "Really. Well if you have any ideas how I could help Walford, here's my card," he tells her.

Boris's cameo was the first time a statesman has ever appeared on the BBC1 soap. While it was his first acting assignment, the Prime Minister-designate already had experience in entertainment, appearing on Have I Got News For You and fronting his own historical documentary series on BBC2.

The former Mayor of London played himself in the soap

Fans have been reminiscing on Boris's shock, small-screen appearance ever since he was announced as the new Prime Minister. "Boris Johnson appeared in an episode of EastEnders. Wouldn't have believed it if I didn't just see the clip on TV of him flirting with Peggy Mitchell," one Twitter user wrote. Another posted: "When I was younger I thought Boris Johnson was a fictional character after I saw him EastEnders, can't believe he's now Prime Minister loool."

