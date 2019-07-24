Love Island is coming back twice in 2020 with an exotic new destination revealed Music to our ears!

Love Island fans can rejoice! With just days to go before the 2019 final, fans at home may be getting down in the dumps with the realisation that this year's series is coming to an end. But viewers won't have to wait a year for 2020's instalment, as ITV has announced that there will be two new series next year. In early 2020, Love Island will be back in a brand new location – South Africa! The summer series will then return to Europe for a summer of love closer to home.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions at ITV, said: "Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule. Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences. In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."

Love Island is the most-watched programme of the year for adults aged 16 to 34, across any channel. The show hit new heights this year, breaking the six million viewers mark for the first time. There have also been over two billion impressions on Twitter so far this series, and the Love Island account has over three million Instagram followers.

This year's Love Island is coming to an end on Monday night, but before the winning couple is crowned, the contestants will have to complete some hilarious challenges as they do every year. One of the funniest challenges is when the Islanders have to be parents for the day and take care of a fake baby. The challenge usually either makes or breaks a couple. The final week also means parents' day, when mums and dads are reunited with their Islander children and meet the love interests for the first time.

