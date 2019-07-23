Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart 'call time' on their two-year relationship Cole and Lili are also a couple on the show

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly split after two years together. The former couple, who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the Netflix show, are believed to have gone their separate ways in real life, although their characters will stay together in the show. According to reports, Cole was overheard telling a close pal at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday that the couple are no longer together. E! News also reports that the actors are "not living together this season" and may have split earlier than reported. However, the pair appear to be remaining amicable as they were all smiles over the weekend at Comic-Con, and were even sat next to each other on the Riverdale panel as they answered fan questions – although they reportedly kept their distance from each other backstage.

Cole and Lili kept it civil at Comic-Con

Cole and Lili first sparked romance rumours in 2017 when he shared a snap of the actress laying back in a field on Instagram. At the time, he refused to confirm if he and Lili were actually an item, telling People: "Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye. For me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together. I think that in many ways it's offensive and an invasion of privacy. But it's also a badge of honour because it means you're creating a chemistry on-screen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective. "

He added: "So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it's really no one's right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours."

The former couple will still play love interests in Riverdale

However, the couple had a change of heart because in 2018 they confirmed their relationship at the Met Gala in New York. In October, Lili explained she was "keen to protect" the pair's relationship. "I’m so protective over it," she told Who, What, Wear. "It's not something the world needs to know about, because if you give them anything, they are just going to want more. I'm not going to hide away from my relationship or hide away from what's going on in my life, but what does happen in my relationship is so private, and I cherish it a lot, he does as well."

