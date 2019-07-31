Great British Bake Off trailer shows Paul Hollywood as you've never seen him before We can't wait for the new series to air in August!

It's almost that time of the year again! Months after Rahul was crowned the Great British Bake Off winner in 2018, the hugely popular Channel 4 baking show is nearly back! The first trailer has been released for the series, which shows Great Britain being taken over by "baking fever". While a huge array of people begin to try their hands at baking, one of them worships Paul Hollywood as we've never seen him before – as a framed portrait!

The series is returning to Channel 4

The trailer also features Paul's fellow judge, Prue Leith, and the show's presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, join in on the fun as biscuit decorations. Of course, Sesame Street's Cookie Monster makes an appearance as well! Fans were quick to discuss the trailer, with one writing: "I love GBBO but every time I try, I end up spending £10 on ingredients to (very poorly) make what I could buy for £1.50. Here's to the new series. Cheers." Another person wrote: "Can't wait for vegan week!" A third person joked about the series of random events in the trailer, commenting: "Did Noel Fielding direct this?"

So when will the baking competition be back on our screens? Since Channel 4 took over the show in 2016, the series has aired in the last week of August, and so it is likely that the 2019 series will air at the same time. While GBBO was on hiatus, fans were instead entertained by the celebrity version of the show, which aired earlier this year. Stars including Big Narstie, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Nicola Adams took part in the competition. However, when Big Narstie had to drop out from the final round due to illness, Sandi took over for him in the last bake. At the time, she joked: "Two years of presenting and I've obviously learned nothing apart from saying 'ganache' with confidence."

