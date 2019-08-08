Macaulay Culkin's reaction to the Home Alone reboot is amazing The Hollywood star played Kevin McCallister in the hit franchise

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has shared an update on what his beloved character, Kevin McCallister, would be up to in 2019. The hilarious reaction comes shortly after Disney revealed their plans to create a reimagined version of the Christmas classic on its upcoming streaming platform, Disney+. Upon hearing the news, the Hollywood star posted a picture of himself of what a modern-day remake might look like if he ever reprised his role. "This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like," he joked.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

Macaulay, who played young Kevin in two movies, then took his chances on a casting and added: "Hey @Disney, call me!" Home Alone, which was originally released in 1990, sees Kevin try his best to protect his house from a pair of burglars after he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas.

Last year, Macaulay admitted that Christmas is a difficult time of year for him. Speaking about his fame on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he explained: "It's a curse and a blessing. I can get into any restaurant I want without a reservation but when I do everyone's staring at me." The 38-year-old further said that he doesn't watch the Home Alone films "all that often", adding: "We did a 15-year anniversary commentary and I realised I hadn't watched it in 15 years." Speaking about Christmas, he said: "It's my season! I try and go out less and less that time of year."

Meanwhile, Disney also revealed that there are a number of additional remakes in the pipeline. "We are also focused on leveraging Fox's vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our... platforms. For example, reimagining Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid for a new generation on Disney+," Robert Iger, the Chief Executive Officer of Disney, told investors this week.

