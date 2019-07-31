Victoria star Rufus Sewell to star in BBC's next Agatha Christie adaptation – find out more! Rufus Sewell will play Mark Easterbrook in the Pale Horse

Agatha Christie fans, rejoice! The latest BBC adaptation from the iconic murder mystery author has been announced, and it has a seriously star-studded cast. The series, The Pale Horse, will star Victoria actor Rufus Sewell as Mark Easterbrook, while The Maze Runner actress Kaya Scodelario will play Hermia. Fans of Doctor Foster will spot Bertie Carvel as Zachariah Osborne, and Killing Eve's Henry Lloyd-Hughes will play David Ardingly. Sean Pertwee, who is best known for his roles in Gotham and Elementary, will play Detective Inspector Lejeune.

The official synopsis reads: "The Pale Horse follows Mark Easterbrook as he tries to uncover the mystery of a list of names found in the shoe of a dead woman. His investigation leads him to the peculiar village of Much Deeping, and The Pale Horse, the home of a trio of rumoured witches. Word has it that the witches can do away with wealthy relatives by means of the dark arts, but as the bodies mount up, Mark is certain there has to be a rational explanation."

Speaking about the upcoming series, BBC Drama's commissioning editor Tommy Bulfin said: "We are thrilled that filming is now underway on The Pale Horse for BBC One. [Screenwriter] Sarah [Phelp]’s brilliant scripts and her unique take on the famous Agatha Christie stories have once again attracted an array of top and exciting talent." The CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, James Prichard, added: "This adaptation feels like nothing we have done before. This is a very different story from most that my great grandmother wrote, and Sarah has taken it to new heights. The cast, with the likes of Rufus Sewell and Bertie Carvel, is superlative, and it should be a highly entertaining drama." Fans were quick to discuss the new show, with one person writing: "Look forward to that! [It has] Rufus, what could be better." Another person added: "Cannot wait - really spooky."

