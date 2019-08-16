Britain's Got Talent: The Champions first trailer is here We cannot wait!

The trailer for the all-star version of Britain's Got Talent is finally here! The series will bring together all of our favourite and most successful contestants from past series, both from Britain and across the world for the ultimate contest. Stars confirmed to be returning to the hugely popular talent show include Collabro, Paul Potts, George Sampson, Richard Jones, Stavros Flatley and Twist and Pulse, while international acts including Ukrainian sand artist, Kseniya Simonova, danger act Deadly Games, Alexa Lauenburger and her dogs, and The Sacred Riana.

Colin Thackery, who won Britain's Got Talent in 2019, will also once again be competing. The 89-year-old Army veteran won the hearts of the nation with his rendition of Wind Beneath My Wings, which he dedicated to his late wife, Joan. During his time on the show, he also performed We'll Meet Again and Love Changes Everything.

The show will return on 31 August

The judges from the normal version of the show, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, will be once again overseeing the acts, while Ant and Dec will be presenting. The series has the same format as the original, where the acts could be taken straight through to the grand final if the judges or Ant and Dec press the Golden Buzzer, while another act will automatically be sent through by popular vote from the live audience.

In the trailer, David can be seen pressing the golden buzzer as Alesha shouts: "We can't wait to see you in the final!" Fans were quick to comment on the trailer, with one writing: "Looking forward to this! Especially seeing the #awesomefoursome @Collabro still going strong after 5 years!" Another person added: "Looking forward to seeing some classic acts from past years and acts I may not of seen before from other 'got talents'." ITV have confirmed that the series will be back on Saturday 31 August.

