Hollyoaks has launched a podcast that will cover some of society's biggest issues

Hollyoaks is known for raising awareness of important but often difficult subjects, and now the soap is taking things a step further by launching a podcast called Don't Filter Feelings. The ten-part series will dissect issues, exploring topics such as mental health, diversity and self-harm.

This isn't the first time Hollyoaks has tackled diversity in the media. In 2017, producers and cast even went to Parliament to meet MPs and discuss the ways that shows such as theirs can challenge stigmas and open honest, informed dialogues about issues such as mental health.

Do we live in a world of labels and assumptions? Is there any benefit to putting labels on ourselves? 🤔 Here's a little peek at the first episode of our Don't Filter Feelings podcast! Click here to listen to the whole ep: https://t.co/Zo264cCnvY #Hollyoaks pic.twitter.com/QO9eGlT2j2 — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) September 4, 2019

The podcast will be hosted by journalist Lauren Layfield and a different subject will be covered each week. Cast members such as Amy Conachan (Courtney Campbell) and Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay) will sit down with Lauren for a frank chat and will even share personal stories of their own – what an amazing initiative!

The first installment, called What is Different?, can be listened to here, and in it, Kieron and Amy will talk about their experiences on Hollyoaks and how the soap champions diversity. Speaking about her own upbringing, Amy – who is a wheelchair user – says: "Growing up I didn’t feel all that different. I also have a twin sister I did everything she did and our parents don’t treat us differently."

Kieron gets real about what it's like to be a gay man in modern Britain, saying: "There is no norm, there is no average. Difference doesn’t have to be negative, or what you see as your negative, someone else will see that’s what makes you amazing. If you want to own the word 'different', I would say make it about the best attributes about yourself."

