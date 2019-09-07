Neil Jones FINALLY gets a partner on Strictly - details Fab!

It's official! Neil Jones has a Strictly partner! The professional dancer has been paired with none other than former professional footballer Alex Scott! Everyone has been wondering whether Neil will finally get a Strictly partner, and today celebrity contestant Saffron Barker even hinted that it could be a possibility, after she said she'd love to be paired up with him! Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters, social media star Saffron said: "I can't see myself being with one of the taller guys – I'm 5'2 so I'm really short. I think I'd get AJ, or Kevin or Neil. To be honest, any of them I'd be so happy about!"

Neil joined the BBC dance show in 2016 and so far has only performed in Strictly's group numbers, standing in for fellow pros and entertaining viewers on spin-off show, Strictly: It Takes Two. Despite his recent split from wife Katya Jones, the future is looking bright for Neil, who announced he will be touring with his own show next year.

Neil shared the news with fans on Instagram

Neil's return to Strictly also means that's he's working with Katya again. The pair split in August after 11 years together, but have remained the best of friends. They've even been taking the same car to rehearsals! At the end of August Katya shared a clip of them in the car on Instagram stories, she captioned the post: "Red heads on the way to the red carpet. So excited for this."

MORE: Strictly's Katya Jones takes to Instagram to prove there are no hard feelings between her and estranged husband Neil

Good vibes only!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.