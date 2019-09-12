Doctor Who star announces surprise return to franchise Welcome back to Doctor Who, Martha Jones!

Although we won't be seeing any of the previous casts of Doctor Who join Jodie Whittaker and her gang for the new series of the hugely popular show (yet!), a former star of the series will be returning to the franchise - in Torchwood! Freema Agyeman, who played Martha Jones in the popular series from 2006 to 2010, has revealed that she will be starring in three episodes of the spin-off show in a new audio series.

The synopsis reads: "Gwen Cooper turns up on Martha Jones’s doorstep with a dead body in tow. She needs to ask one final favour of her. And to find out why they stopped being friends. A lot’s happened to Torchwood since Martha left. A lot’s happened to Martha since she left Torchwood. And there’s something very odd about the dead body Gwen’s brought with her. Tonight she’s going to be getting more answers than she bargained for." Intriguing, right?!

Martha was the 10th Doctor's companion

Freema, who has since gone on to star in Sense8 and New Amsterdam, opened up about returning to the Whoniverse, saying: "It really is like stepping into comfortable old shoes. It feels like about five minutes ago and yet so much time has passed. That’s the wonderful thing about the Whoniverse – you never feel on the outside of it. It’s great to be back." Director Scott Handcock added: "I first met Freema back in 2006 working on Doctor Who Confidential. I watched Martha Jones arrive and grow, and it’s a pleasure to welcome her back to the world of Torchwood. It’s something we’ve been chatting about for years, and to finally make it happen with the amazing Eve Myles (who adores her and vice versa) is a real treat!"

Fans were delighted to hear the news, with one writing: "Happy to see (hear) you playing Martha again particularly opposite the brilliant Eve Myles. Will definitely purchase this. Martha is my favourite companion from the RTD era even if The Doctor was an idiot and didn’t realise how amazing she was," while another added: "YEEEEESSSSSSS! Molto Bene! Martha was always (and forever will be) my fav companion. Brilliant news!"