Keith Lemon fans rush to support star following surprising announcement Keith Lemon will present a brand new show

Keith Lemon is getting ready to put his artistic talents to good use as he swaps celebrity silliness for arts and crafts. The Celebrity Juice presenter, who studied art and design at Leeds College of Art, will present Channel 4's brand new show, The Fantastical Factory Of Curious Craft, alongside Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, he said: "Can finally announce that I've recently and still am very busy working at 'The Fantastical Factory of curious craft' with the lovely @annarichardso. Sooo much joyous fun! Anyone who knows me knows I enjoy a bit of arts and craft! Will be on the telly early next year on C4." Fans and celebrity friends were quick to show their support with Emma Bunton commenting: "Can't wait for this!" and a follower writing: "Yes Keith... looking forward to this soooo much." "Your artistic skills are legendary Mr L," another added.

Keith Lemon and Anna Richardson posing together

The brand new show will see crafty competitors create their own artistic props of 'epic proportions' on set of a surreal factory, according to a new brief given to them by 'factory owner' Keith each episode. In the first round, crafters will create a bespoke item for Keith to judge. He will then choose the three most impressive creations with the help of quality control experts to advance to round two, where a celebrity guest will commission them to make 'the most fantastical creation of their lives'. And one of those three contestants will be chosen as the winner of the show.

Speaking of his new role, Keith said: "I've always had love for making things, drawing and painting. I'm also a very good dancer. But that's for a different show. I honestly can't wait to get in that Fantastical World of Factory of curious craft to marvel at the mad skills of our crafters! In fact, I'm changing my middle name of Ian to 'craft'! Keith Crafty Lemon! Word!"

Keith already channels his creative side into the designs of his own clothing brand, Kil Clothes, which he and good friend Holly Willoughby has been spotted wearing. He also regularly shares his artistic creations on his Instagram account, using the hashtag #LemonArt.