Outlander fans nervous after book nine hints Jamie and Claire will be split up We're so looking forward to finding out when Go Tell the Bees that I am Gone will be released

If there is one thing the Outlander author Diana Gabaldon is good at, it is creating drama in Jamie and Claire's marriage – and it looks like their peaceful lives will be disrupted once again in the upcoming novel, Go Tell the Bees that I am Gone. Although the book has yet to be released, Diana has been sharing chapter titles with her fans, who might be particularly worried after she revealed that chapter 39 is called 'I have returned'.

Will Jamie and Claire be parted?

The title could well suggest that Claire and Jamie are split up once more, as although the novel has many different points of view, it is only Claire's sections that are written in first person. Other chapter titles from the new book include Ambsace, What Lies Unseen and The Son of a Preacher man. Speaking about the new chapters, one fan wrote: "I can't contain my excitement!!!" Another added: "My mind asks, 'What is that going to be about?' Can't wait to find out... Love that there are lots. Thank you Diana! Looking forward to when you let us know."

The new series will be released in February 2020

Book lovers might not have much longer to wait for the new novel, as Diana confirmed on her website that she expects she will finish the book in 2019. She wrote: "I don't have a definite date for completion of BEES. When I get close to finishing the book and a publication date is set, I will promptly post it here." Meanwhile, the fifth series of the popular TV show adaptation will be released in February 2020, and will see Brianna and Roger attempt to get used to life in colonial America with their baby son, Jeremiah.

