Sam Heughen and Outlander co-star Graham McTavish reveal they had 'near-misses' during Scotland road trip That Jamie Fraser, always getting himself into trouble!

Outlander stars Sam Heughen and Graham McTavish have joked about how they are "still alive" after what sounds like a stressful road trip around Scotland! The pair took a campervan out into the Scottish countryside for their new upcoming podcast, the Clan Lands, where they will be talking about Scottish culture. In a new video on Instagram, Sam said: "We're here. Here at Loch Ness on the last day of our second weekend shooting on Clanlands," to which Graham replied: "I can barely stand. I am utterly exhausted."

The pair joked about surviving their Scottish adventure

Speaking about their journey, Graham continued: "Incredible castles we've visited. Incredible history we've learned about. Incredible landscapes. Incredible near misses in the campervan." Sam added: "We've had an amazing weekend. We can't wait for you to see it." Sam and Graham previously announced plans for their new podcast in early August. The official description for the show reads: "Based on the Scottish Clans, their history, culture and the landscape of Scotland... if these two don't get lost or drunk. Or both."

Sam plays Jamie in Outlander

The pair are clearly enjoying their time off from filming Outlander, which will be returning to our screens in February 2020. Starz network boss Jeffrey Hirsch previously revealed that fans will still have a while to wait for the new season of Outlander while chatting at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. He explained: "The delay is mainly due to scheduling at the network. The decision behind everything that we do in terms of our programming schedule, obviously, is based on delivery schedules. We try to have something on the air to serve that premium female audience. So we have some shows coming before that serve the Power audience."

