Did you spot Henry's sweet tribute to Helena on The Great British Bake Off? Bake Off's Henry also paid tribute to Michelle

Following Helena's shocking elimination from The Great British Bake Off tent during the Roaring Twenties Week, Henry paid tribute to his friend in the best way during Tuesday night's episode. In the latest episode of the popular baking show, the competitor was spotted sporting Helena's silver spider web brooch which she wore herself the week before, and a small Welsh badge in honour of Michelle, who was also voted out on the same week.

Henry wore two brooches in honour of Michelle and Helena

Fans flocked to Twitter to discuss the sweet tribute, with one writing: "HENRY IS WEARING A SPIDER BROOCH IN SUPPORT OF HELENA. NOT A DRILL," while another person added: "He is also wearing a little Welsh flag for Michelle." A third person wrote: "Henry's wearing Helena's brooch... Gone but not forgotten, gotta stan him in her honour." This year's group of bakers have remained close friends since completing the show, and have regularly shared snaps of each other on Instagram. The pictures even sparked reports that Alice and Henry were dating, however, the pair shut down the rumours with a cheeky snap of them kissing their fellow bakers Michael and David on the cheeks, writing: "But how many couples can you see...?"

Priya was the latest baker to leave the tent

While Henry survived another week in the tent during Dessert Week, fans said goodbye to Priya O'Shea, who was eliminated from the competition by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Speaking about her experience, she said: "I have learned so much. It's felt like such a privilege to be in the tent. Just a year ago I was kind of a bit stuck, and I thought I am just going to do the things I enjoy. I hope my experience inspires other people to pursue their passions. I left a corporate job after a decade and didn't know where to start, so I simply started with the things that I love to do and I'd say it's worked out pretty well."

