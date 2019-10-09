Strictly star Dianne Buswell wows with new hair look The Strictly pro is renowned for her bright red hair

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has the most gorgeous red hair and more often than not wears it down in lose waves. But during rehearsals on Tuesday, the pro dancer's long hair had been styled in milkmaid braids – and they really suited her! But it wasn't just Dianne's hair that got fans talking, as the star shared a video on Instagram Stories revealing some exciting news about her YouTube channel which involved Strictly and her celebrity dance partner Dev Griffin. She said: "I got to the studio a little bit early, when are you and Dev going to do a reaction video? Well, it's happening. I am editing one as we speak." She continued: "I know we have done three dances already but we have reacted to our last dance so if I can edit it quickly enough then I will get it up as soon as possible. So Dev, as soon as you are not hear yet, look what you have made me do – I am dancing with a stranger and I don't even know it!"

Strictly star Dianne Buswell looked gorgeous with milkmaid braids

Last year Dianne and her now boyfriend Joe Sugg did regular reaction videos on Joe's YouTube channel and they were a massive hit with fans, so no doubt Dianne and Dev's version will be just as popular. The pair scored the second highest score of the night on Saturday after impressing the judges with their Street Commercial dance to Aladdin's Friend Like Me during Movie Week, gaining a total of 36 points.

Dianne recently tricked boyfriend Joe Sugg into thinking she was a fan

During her Strictly journey, Dianne has been supported by Joe and he has continued to be a part of the show, presenting the official Strictly podcast each week with producer Kim Winston. Dianne and Joe made it to the final of the competition in 2018 and announced that they were in a relationship the day after the programme finished. They have exciting plans for the upcoming months too, as they will be going to Australia after Strictly ends in December to spend Christmas out there with Dianne's family.

Last month, Dianne had fans in hysterics after she managed to trick Joe into thinking she was one of his fans. On her YouTube channel, the pro dancer had shared footage of her dressing up in a brown wig and waiting outside the stage door of Joe's show Waitress. She asked him for a selfie and he didn't twig, but it was only when she started talking to a fellow fan, slipping back into her Australian accent, that Joe realised that it was in fact her.

