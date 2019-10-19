Who is the family of Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott? Alex is partnered with Strictly pro Neil Jones

In the hope of sailing through to another week of Strictly Come Dancing, Alex Scott and her professional partner Neil Jones are gearing up for their Charleston this weekend. The pair will be performing their routine to Pump Up The Jam by Swingrowers. Former footballer Alex is always quick to thank fans and viewers for their support since she joined the competition on her Instagram, but what about those cheering her on from the sidelines? There's less known about Alex's life separate from her successful sporting career, so ahead of Saturday's show, we took a closer look…

Alex's mum

Alex's mum, Carol McKee, has always been by her daughter's side supporting her footballing career and she is no doubt cheering her daughter on throughout her Strictly journey. The former Arsenal captain often posts pictures of her and her mum on her Instagram, including when Alex was appointed MBE in the 2017 New Year Honour's List for services to football. Alex posted a picture of her and Carol at the ceremony at Buckingham Palace in honour of Mother's Day.

Alex received her MBE for the 2017 Honour's List

The picture shows proud mum Carol and Alex holding the award together. The football pundit captioned the post: "You constantly support me through all the ups and downs, always pushed me to follow my dream even though it would have been so easy to encourage another path!!" She continued: "You are an amazing woman and I can never Thank you enough." How sweet!

Alex is clearly close with her mum as she posts pictures of the two going to sporting award ceremonies, Wimbledon and football games together. There is no known information about Alex's Dad.

Other family members

Along with mum Carol, Alex's older brother and niece, Skye, also make an appearance on the former footballer's social media. The Strictly star posted an adorable picture of her with her niece on Instagram last year as the two enjoyed Capital's Summertime Ball.

Alex has a close relationship with her niece Skye

The picture sees Alex and her niece posing at Wembley stadium, with Alex captioning the post: "I feel like my niece is getting to that age - when it’s not cool auntie Alex anymore, it’s please stop embarrassing me Auntie Alex," with a laughing face emoji.

Alex Scott also has an older brother

Alex also has high praise for her older brother. She posted a picture of her brother, whose name is not known, and her niece Skye in honour of Father's Day. The former Arsenal captain wrote: "Happy Father's Day to my big bro… Being a single father is challenging but you are Raising skye to be a beautiful human being [sic]. #proud of you!" So cute!

