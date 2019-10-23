First look at new series of Last Tango in Halifax four years after season three finale Are you looking forward to new episodes of Last Tango in Halifax?

Fans of Last Tango in Halifax will be delighted to hear that the show is finally returning in 2020, four years after season three aired backed in 2016. Starring Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi, Sarah Lancashire and Nicola Walker, the series looks at an former childhood sweethearts who reunite and fall in love in their 70s, bringing together their eclectic families.

Are you excited to see what Alan and Celia have been up to?

The official synopsis for season four reads: "Alan and Celia are now seven years into their marriage but, having moved into a desirable bungalow with stunning views across the Calder Valley, ​they aren't quite seeing eye to eye. It isn't just their differing politics that's a source of tension; Alan's new supermarket job brings an unexpected challenge in the form of a wild local lad, and at Far Slack Farm Gillian faces trouble with a giraffe."

It continues: "Meanwhile John is back on the scene, and Caroline finds herself entangled in an emotional debacle with someone at work. Into all of this jets Alan's brother Ted on holiday from New Zealand. But it turns out he’s only bought a one-way ticket… and he hasn't come alone."

The series will be released on BBC One in 2020

Speaking about returning to the series, screenwriter Sally Wainwright said: "Yet again the entire Last Tango cast has proved to be so wonderful together, so uplifting, heart-warming, touching and funny, as they explore Celia and Alan's relationship further, under the brilliant breath of fresh air that Gareth Bryn's direction has given them." The executive producer of Lookout Point, Faith Penhale, added: "It's been an absolute pleasure to bring the Tango team back together and watch them work their magic. Sally’s scripts are as brilliant as ever - warm and funny and very real - and our exceptional cast make it look easy. I can't wait to give the fans four more episodes of this very special drama which they rightly love so much."