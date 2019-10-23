ITV's new show Belgravia is the perfect replacement for Downton Abbey – see the trailer! We are loving the look of ITV's new show Belgravia

The first trailer for Julian Fellowes' new TV project, Belgravia, is finally here, and we already know that it is going to be the perfect replacement for Julian's award-winning series, Downton Abbey. Starring Episodes star Tamsin Grieg, Philip Glenister, Harriet Walter, Tom Wilkinson and Alice Eve, the series looks at the upper class society in the 1900s.

The official synopsis reads: "Belgravia is a story of secrets and dishonour amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century. When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful evening of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London's grandest postcode."

Fans were delighted with the trailer while also keen to find out whether Sanditon season two was in the works, with one writing: "Come on @ITV tell us if there's gonna be a #sanditonseason2 but have to admit #Belgravia looks amazing," while another added: "As a drama addict of course I'll watch and looking forward to another great drama, but PLEASE GIVE US MORE #Sanditon. If only to show the town reborn... Well actually we kind of do want our proper Austen ending."

Speaking about the upcoming drama, ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill said: "We're delighted to be reuniting with Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and Carnival Films to produce Belgravia for ITV. It's a tale of scandal and intrigue set in 1840s London with some wonderful characters spanning two generations at its heart." The new six-part drama will be released in 2020.

